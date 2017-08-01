LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lawsuit filed Tuesday by representatives of Kanye West claims insurers have failed to pay nearly $10 million for West’s canceled Saint Pablo Tour last year.

The suit filed by Very Good Touring against several Lloyd’s of London syndicates alleges breach of contract and seeks punitive damages and attorney fees beyond the $9.8 million in concert losses.

An after-hours message left for Lloyd’s of London’s New York office was not immediately returned.

West canceled several scheduled concert appearances last year.

He missed a few dates after his wife, Kim Kardashian West, was robbed in Paris. West canceled the remainder of his tour after he was admitted for undisclosed reasons to UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital in November.

Very Good Touring says in its court filing that it obtained insurance against “accidental bodily injury or illness” for West’s entire tour, and that his hospitalization qualifies.

The tour company says West submitted to an independent medical exam and that he and 11 of his associates have given statements under oath to insurance investigators, who have yet to pay or deny the claim.

Very Good Touring is seeking a jury trial in the matter.