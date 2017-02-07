Kanye West’s friendly relationship with President Donald Trump may have been short-lived.
A Twitter defense of West’s meeting with Trump has been deleted from the rapper’s account.
After meeting with the then president-elect at Trump Tower on Dec. 13, West explained in a series of tweets that he discussed “multicultural issues” with Trump, including violence in West’s hometown of Chicago. Those tweets have been deleted.
Also, rapper King Myers says West produced his anti-Trump track, “Propaganda.” King Myers calls for Trump’s impeachment in the song. The rapper is signed to West’s G.O.O.D. Music label.
In November, West told a crowd during a concert that he didn’t vote in the presidential election, but he would have voted for Trump.
West’s representatives didn’t immediately return a request for comment Tuesday.
