OLATHE, Kansas (AP) — A Kansas sheriff’s department says it’s investigating after one of its deputies was kidnapped and sexually assaulted.
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department says the deputy was abducted late Friday from a parking lot as she headed into work at the detention center in Olathe. It says the deputy, who has been with the department for about six months, did not know her abductors and was not in uniform at the time.
The department says the deputy was released about two hours later in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.
The Kansas City Star reports (http://j.mp/2dGAtcY ) that the department on Sunday released video of the car believed to have been used in the abduction, and authorities want to question two men who may have been in the car.
___
Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com
