LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — University of Kansas students are being offered buttons through the school’s library system that are meant to make their preferred gender pronouns clear.
The Lawrence Journal-World (http://bit.ly/2iECeva ) reports that various University of Kansas Libraries employees also are wearing the buttons.
Library leaders say it’s part of the library system’s “You Belong Here” marketing effort targeted at luring undergraduates and ensuring they feel welcome, including transgender students.
Gender-identity buttons have cropped up elsewhere in the interest of inclusion. They were doled out at the start of this semester at Vermont’s Champlain College, home to a new Women and Gender Center. Students and teachers at the University of Vermont also have worn name tags and made business cards with their preferred pronouns.
