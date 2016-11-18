WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a missing week-old baby after her mother was found fatally shot in Wichita, Kansas.
The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2g1YQR7 ) reports that a relative found the woman dead Thursday in her apartment. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow says the woman’s daughter, Sofia Victoria Gonzalez Abarca, is “considered missing and endangered.”
Police want to talk to anyone with a relationship to the victim. Police sent out an alert Thursday night saying the driver of a purple Cadillac who was a person of interest in the case has been found and questioned. He is not considered to be a suspect.
Woodrow says the child’s father also isn’t considered a suspect.
Most Read Stories
- Trump supporter in state Senate says some protests are ‘economic terrorism,’ should be felonies
- Flesh-eating bacteria traced to tilapia bought from Bellevue market
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- Cheap Eats: Some of Seattle’s greatest food isn’t found at the priciest places | PNW Magazine WATCH
Police didn’t immediately return phone or email messages from The Associated Press.
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.