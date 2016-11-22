KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A northeast Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter and shooting the child to death during a 2014 police chase.

Thirty-two-year-old Marcas McGowan of Atchison declined to address the judge during his sentencing hearing Tuesday in Kansas City, Kansas.

McGowan already had pleaded guilty to kidnapping resulting in death, and to discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

Authorities say McGowan abducted Cadence Harris on July 18, 2014, after arguing with her mother at their home.

During a chase that followed the argument, McGowan fired at police and fatally shot the girl. Authorities pursued him into neighboring Missouri before he crashed through a barricade near Leavenworth, Kansas.

Officers shot him after he pointed a gun at them.