KANSAS CITY, Kansas (AP) — A Kansas man has pleaded not guilty to charges in the death of his 7-year-old son whose remains were found near the family’s pigs.
Michael Jones pleaded not guilty Wednesday to premeditated first-degree murder and other charges in the death of the child, who authorities discovered was missing last November when they responded to a domestic disturbance.
Wyandotte County District Attorney Jerome Gorman has declined to discuss reports that the child’s remains were fed to pigs, but said the boy’s remains were found near swine on the family’s Kansas City, Kansas, property.
Michael Jones’ lawyer entered a not guilty plea for Jones on Wednesday and also waived a preliminary hearing.
Jones’ wife, Heather Jones, waived her preliminary hearing Tuesday but didn’t enter a formal plea then.
Their lawyers declined comment.
