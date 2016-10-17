TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man is awaiting sentencing in federal court for helping a would-be jihadist’s unsuccessful plot to bomb an Army post in northeast Kansas.
Twenty-nine-year-old Alexander Blair of Topeka has a hearing scheduled Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree.
Court documents say Blair loaned $100 to another man who tried to plant what they thought was an explosive device outside Fort Riley in support of the Islamic State group.
Blair’s attorney is seeking five years’ probation. Prosecutors are pushing for the maximum five-year prison term.
Blair’s attorney has said Blair has an unusual genetic condition that made it easy for him to be manipulated by 21-year-old John Booker Jr. of Topeka.
Booker pleaded guilty in February to two felonies under an agreement calling for him to serve 30 years in prison.
