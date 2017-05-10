KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A man is under arrest after a shooting victim summoned police to a Kansas home where three bodies were found.
City police said in a news release that the surviving victim was “struck in the head” and shot in the back late Tuesday at the home in Kansas City. Officers found two males and one female who had been shot to death.
Police say officers found the suspect at an address about 7 miles (11 kilometers) from the scene of the shooting. He was taken into custody.
The statement released early Wednesday provides no further information about the suspect or any of the victims, including the survivor’s gender and condition.
Police have not responded to a phone message from The Associated Press.
