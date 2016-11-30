KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say an officer shot and killed a robbery suspect after the man reached for his gun.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://j.mp/2fSzUOI) that police said the shooting occurred Wednesday after narcotics officers pulled over a driver as part of a planned arrest. The man who was shot was a suspect in several robberies and told police he was armed and ready for a shootout with officers if they tried to arrest him.

Police said an officer shot the man as the man reached for a gun while officers were trying to remove him from the car. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died. His identity wasn’t released.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker was at the scene to oversee the investigation.

