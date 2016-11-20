GLADSTONE, Mo. (AP) — A police officer and a suspect have both been shot near Kansas City, Missouri.
Multiple media reports say the shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. The officer involved is with the Gladstone, Missouri, police department. Gladstone is a Kansas City suburb.
No further information has been released, but the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police said on Twitter that the officer is expected to survive.
A message left with police was not immediately returned. A Fraternal Order of Police official declined comment.
The shooting came on the same day a San Antonio officer was fatally shot, and a St. Louis officer was critically wounded in what the police chief called an “ambush” attack by someone who pulled alongside the officer’s SUV.
