LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A University of Kansas cheerleader has been suspended from cheering after a photo was posted on her Snapchat account linking the Ku Klux Klan with President-elect Donald Trump.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2gckimB ) reports that the photo shows three members of the cheer squad wearing sweaters with “K” representing “Kansas” on their chests. White letters across the photo read “Kkk go trump.”

Associate athletic director Jim Marchiony says university officials were made aware of the social media posting during the men’s basketball team’s 83-63 victory over UAB. Marchiony says the male cheer squad members haven’t been suspended. Their involvement is under investigation.

KU Athletics said in an official statement that a Twitter user reported the Snapchat photo to the school. A tweet from the school described what happened as “unacceptable.”