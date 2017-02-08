TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A proposed law in Kansas would require that women seeking an abortion be given details about the abortion provider’s medical credentials, malpractice insurance and any past disciplinary action. And that it be printed in a specific 12-point font.
Kansas law already requires that women receive their abortion provider’s name, details about the procedure and its risks, and other information.
The Wichita Eagle (http://bit.ly/2lnCUCq ) reports that legislation introduced Tuesday would require more details about abortion providers, including when they received their medical degrees and started working, and any past disciplinary action.
The bill also requires that the information to be printed in black ink, in 12-point Times New Roman font.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle No. 6 in new ranking of best places to live in U.S.
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Seattle City Council votes to cut ties with Wells Fargo over Dakota Access Pipeline lending VIEW
- Heavy, warm rain to follow snowstorm in Seattle area
Supporters say the additional information would provide necessary transparency. Opponents say the bill is designed to undermine confidence in the physicians.
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.