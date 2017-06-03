POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — A 15-year-old eastern Idaho girl has died and seven other juveniles sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash Saturday in Pocatello.
Idaho State Police tell the Idaho State Journal (http://bit.ly/2s4ZJlm) that 19-year-old James Smith lost control of his 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 3:25 a.m. and it overturned down and embankment.
Police say Smith was wearing a seatbelt and wasn’t injured. Police say none of his eight juvenile passengers were wearing seatbelts, and the Pocatello girl who died was ejected from the vehicle.
Police say the seven other juveniles injured were transported to Portneuf Medical Center.
Police are investigating and have not released a possible cause for the crash.
___
Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com