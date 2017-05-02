MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Police in Alabama say a juvenile is charged with murder in the death of a 14-year-old girl who was fatally wounded near her school.
Authorities aren’t releasing the name of the suspect. But they say he was charged late Monday in the slaying of Jaquerria Timmons in Montgomery, Alabama.
Timmons was shot to death Monday in the yard of a church that’s located near Bellingrath Middle School, which she attended. She was shot once in the chest and died later at a hospital.
A police statement says a group of students wound up with a gun that was provided by someone who wasn’t a student at the middle school. Police say there wasn’t a confrontation, and it’s unclear what led to the gunfire.
Authorities say they are still investigating.
