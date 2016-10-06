KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — A juvenile has been charged in an arson attack on a 10-year-old South Texas boy who suffered serious burns and is in a coma.

The Kerrville Fire Marshal said in a statement Wednesday that the juvenile, who hasn’t been named, is “responsible for causing the victim’s severe burns.” San Antonio television station WOAI reports that the fire marshal says the juvenile has been charged with first-degree arson.

Officials responding to a fire Sunday afternoon found Kayden Culp burned. His mother, Tristyn Hatchett, says he was airlifted to a hospital and is in an induced coma. She says the burns cover 20 percent of his body, from his ears to his belly.

Culp’s mother says Kayden exhibits autistic behavior but hasn’t been diagnosed.

Kerrville is 70 miles northwest of San Antonio.