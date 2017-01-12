ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — Police say a juvenile has been charged with trying to kill her baby after the child was found in a plastic container in Roanoke.
Roanoke police say in a news release that officers went to the home Jan. 5 after being called to investigate suspicious circumstances involving a newborn.
Authorities say the mother first denied having the baby, but an officer heard the child cry in her bedroom.
Roanoke police spokesman Scott Leamon said in a telephone interview Thursday that the infant was found inside a medium-size plastic tub with the lid closed. Both the child and the mother were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Most Read Stories
- Boeing plans buyouts, layoffs for engineers in first of three cuts for 2017
- Retired Gen. James Mattis cancels appearance before House Armed Services Committee
- Woman killed in wrong-way collision with ambulance on I-5
- Facebook Live video spurs hate-crime charges against woman after 'Spanish privilege' rant WATCH
- Mariners acquire lefty Drew Smyly from the Rays for three players, including outfielder Mallex Smith
The mother was charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and child neglect. She was taken to a detention center. Her age wasn’t released.
WSET-TV reports that officials say the baby remains hospitalized.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.