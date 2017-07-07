PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’ll meet with U.S. governors at a summer summit in Rhode Island.
Trudeau said in a statement on Friday that he plans to deliver the keynote address at the National Governors Association meeting that begins Thursday in Providence.
Foreign dignitaries have attended the association’s meetings in recent years, though not heads of state.
Trudeau says he wants to strengthen the “vital relationship” between Canada and the United States. He says no other international relationship is more important to Canadian prosperity.
He plans to talk about trade, cross-border security and the potential for common solutions on climate change.
Both President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were invited, but neither has said if they’ll go.
Rhode Island Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo is hosting the three-day summit.