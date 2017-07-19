WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is granting the Trump administration’s request to more strictly enforce its ban on refugees, at least until a federal appeals court weighs in.
But the justices are leaving in place a lower court order that makes it easier for travelers from six mostly Muslim countries to enter the United States.
The high court acted Wednesday on the administration’s appeal of last week’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson that required the government to allow in refugees formally working with a resettlement agency in the United States. Watson also vastly expanded the family relations that refugees and visitors can use to get into the country.
The justices said the federal appeals court in San Francisco should now consider the appeal.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Big pit across from Seattle City Hall finally will be developed
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Federal judge: ‘The citizens of Seattle are not going to pay blackmail for constitutional policing’
- Man dies in fall from BMW on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says