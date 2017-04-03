ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor (SOHN’-ya soh-toh-my-YOR’) has told students in New York that she and her fellow judges sometimes disagree about decisions, but are collegial because they respect each other’s passion for the law.

At an appearance Monday evening at Albany Law School, Sotomayor answered questions from students on topics ranging from her family relationships to building public trust in the judiciary. But she steered clear of politics, making no mention of Senate conflict over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

On Tuesday, Sotomayor is slated to receive an honorary doctorate from the Sage Colleges. She’s also appearing at the University at Albany.

Sotomayor was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2009. The Bronx native is the third woman and first Latina to serve on the Supreme Court.