ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor (SOHN’-ya soh-toh-my-YOR’) has told students in New York that she and her fellow judges sometimes disagree about decisions, but are collegial because they respect each other’s passion for the law.
At an appearance Monday evening at Albany Law School, Sotomayor answered questions from students on topics ranging from her family relationships to building public trust in the judiciary. But she steered clear of politics, making no mention of Senate conflict over President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
On Tuesday, Sotomayor is slated to receive an honorary doctorate from the Sage Colleges. She’s also appearing at the University at Albany.
Sotomayor was nominated by President Barack Obama in 2009. The Bronx native is the third woman and first Latina to serve on the Supreme Court.
Most Read Stories
- Judge to Trump: No protection for speech inciting violence
- Belfair homeowner arrested after intruder fatally shot while taking shower
- The mysterious end of McCormick's in Seattle, plus 13 more restaurant and bar closures
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- UW women's basketball coach Mike Neighbors nearing return to Arkansas
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.