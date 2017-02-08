WASHINGTON (AP) — In the year since Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia’s death last February, the court’s empty spot has often been referred to as “Justice Scalia’s seat.” But the seat’s history actually goes back more than 150 years. The lineage includes seven men, all but one nominated by Republican presidents.

The group includes Robert Jackson, the chief U.S. prosecutor at the post-World War II Nuremberg trials, and two men who went on to become Chief Justice: William Rehnquist and Harlan Fiske Stone. Jackson and Scalia are considered among the best writers to have served on the court.

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Neil Gorsuch, mentioned both Jackson and Scalia on the night of his nomination last week, calling them among the “towering judges” that have held the seat.