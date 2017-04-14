RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Trump administration is dropping a lawsuit against North Carolina after the state moved to undo its “bathroom bill.”
Justice Department lawyers filed a motion Friday to dismiss their federal lawsuit. The move doesn’t directly affect separate pending litigation by LGBT rights advocates who say the new North Carolina law doesn’t go far enough to ensure rights for all.
North Carolina’s compromise deal last month got rid of the most well-known provision of House Bill 2 that required transgender people to use restrooms corresponding to the sex on their birth certificates in many public buildings. But the replacement law prohibits local governments from enacting new nondiscrimination ordinances until 2020.
The ACLU has said it’s planning to continue its legal fight for LGBT rights despite the new legislation.
