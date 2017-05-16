WYNNEWOOD, Pa. (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is giving the graduation address at a historic Roman Catholic seminary near Philadelphia.

Alito will also be awarded an honorary degree during Wednesday’s ceremony at the Saint Charles Borromeo (bor-oh-MAY’-oh) Seminary near Wynnewood.

The seminary has similarly honored Mother Teresa, Pennsylvania Chief Justice Robert N.C. Nix and others.

Seminarians will receive their degrees at the ceremony, as will clergy and lay students who are enrolled in the seminary’s college and graduate degree programs.

The seminary was founded in 1832 and is the primary institution for those studying to be priests in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

Pope Francis stayed at Saint Charles Borromeo during his Philadelphia trip in 2015. St. John Paul II visited in 1979, while he was pope.