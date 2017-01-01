As the final day of the NFL regular season begins, the playoff picture is almost set with just three (four officially) NFC teams fighting for two spots. The AFC teams are set, but are playing for seeding.
If the Redskins beat the Giants in a 4:25 p.m. game, the Packers-Lions loser tonight is eliminated. If New York prevails, both the Packers and Lions are in.
Tampa Bay is still alive, but needs an unlikely set of results including a Giants-Redskins tie.
Oakland, with backup quarterback Matt McGloin, has a chance pass New England for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, or could fall behind Kansas City in the AFC West with a loss to Denver and a Chiefs win at San Diego.
Most Read Stories
- Complete coverage: Huskies get outmuscled in 24-7 Peach Bowl loss to Alabama
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- UW's Chris Petersen after loss to Alabama: 'When you step back and look at the big picture, the bar's been moved up' WATCH
- Sure, Alabama is better, but Huskies still could have won | Matt Calkins
- First impression of UW Huskies' 24-7 loss to Alabama in Peach Bowl
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.