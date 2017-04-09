BOSTON (AP) — Jurors in the double-murder trial of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez are set to begin their second day of deliberations.
The former New England Patriots tight end is charged with first-degree murder in the 2012 shootings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.
Jurors are scheduled to resume deliberations Monday after deliberating for about 6½ hours Friday.
Prosecutors say Hernandez shot the men after a brief encounter at a Boston nightclub. Hernandez’s lawyers say the shooter was Alexander Bradley, Hernandez’s friend who was with him that night.
Bradley was the prosecution’s star witness. He testified that Hernandez became enraged and shot the men because he felt disrespected after one of them bumped into Hernandez and spilled his drink.
Hernandez’s lawyers say Bradley shot the men over a drug deal.
