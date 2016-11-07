BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The trial of a Georgia man charged with murder after his toddler son died in a hot car is coming to an end.

Jurors are scheduled to hear closing arguments Monday from prosecutors and defense attorneys in the trial of Justin Ross Harris. He’s charged with malice murder and other crimes in the June 2014 death of his 22-month-old son, Cooper.

The jury has heard testimony from dozens of witnesses since the trial began more than a month ago. Prosecutors say Harris left his son to die intentionally because he wanted to escape his family responsibilities while pursuing sexual affairs outside his marriage.

Harris’ attorneys say the 35-year-old web developer, who moved to Georgia from Alabama in 2012, loved his son and the death was a tragic accident.