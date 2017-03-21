MARKSVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana law enforcement officer’s murder trial resumes with a second day of testimony about his role in a shooting that killed a 6-year-old autistic boy and critically wounded his father.
Jurors on Monday heard attorneys’ opening statements for Derrick Stafford’s trial, which is scheduled to resume Tuesday.
Stafford is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Mardis and attempted second-degree murder in the wounding of his father, Christopher Few.
Defense lawyers claim Stafford and another deputy city marshal, Norris Greenhouse Jr., acted in self-defense when they fired on Few’s vehicle after a November 2015 car chase in Marksville.
Prosecutors say the deputies weren’t in danger. Video from a police officer’s body camera shows Few’s hands were raised during the shooting.
Greenhouse awaits a separate trial later this year.
