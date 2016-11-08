BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — A jury is still weighing murder charges against a Georgia man whose toddler son died after being left for hours in a hot car.

Jurors are scheduled to resume deliberations for a second day Wednesday in the trial of Justin Ross Harris. He was charged with malice murder and other crimes after his 22-month-old son, Cooper, died in June 2014 in a parking lot outside Harris’ workplace in metro Atlanta.

Harris, who moved to Georgia from Alabama in 2012, told police he forgot to leave the boy at day care. But prosecutors say Harris intentionally killed his son so he could escape his family responsibilities at a time Harris was pursuing sexual affairs outside his marriage.

Jurors began deliberating Tuesday but were dismissed early so they could vote in the election.