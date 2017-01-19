KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin for a Florida man accused of conspiring to detonate a bomb at a Florida Keys beach in solidarity with the Islamic State militant group.
Court records show jurors will be questioned in Key West federal court beginning Friday for the trial of 25-year-old Harlem Suarez. Opening statements could occur as soon as Monday.
The FBI says Suarez told an informant he wanted to detonate a backpack bomb on a Key West beach. He was arrested in 2015 after accepting an inert device from an FBI employee posing as an extremist.
Prosecutors say Suarez drew inspiration from the Islamic State for his alleged plot.
Most Read Stories
- Christopher Monfort, killer of Seattle police officer, found dead in prison cell
- Why are home prices so high? Seattle has 2nd-lowest rate of homes for sale in U.S.
- 50,000 expected to attend Seattle women’s march day after Trump inauguration WATCH
- 3 Seattle restaurants that make you feel like you’re far, far away VIEW
- Portions of Interstate 84, Interstate 90 closed in ice storm
Suarez faces a lengthy prison term if convicted of attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction and supporting terrorism.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.