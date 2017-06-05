CINCINNATI (AP) — Jury selection in Ohio is moving more deliberately for the retrial than in the first trial of a white former police officer charged with murder in the 2015 death of a black unarmed motorist.
Attorneys will continue questioning potential jurors for a third day on Tuesday in the Ray Tensing case.
There are still nearly 100 prospective jurors. Some were excused on Monday after being asked about their personal experiences with police and crime, and their opinions on various topics.
Tensing was a University of Cincinnati officer when he says he feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop.
Most Read Stories
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- Telemarketers, debt collectors fight to bypass ringtone on cellphones
- In Seattle, is it now taboo to be friends with a Republican? | Danny Westneat
- Police spar with protesters of pro-Trump rally in Portland; 14 arrested, dozens of weapons seized VIEW
- Seattle Partners withdraws proposal to renovate KeyArena
A jury was seated in one day in Tensing’s first trial, which ended in a hung jury.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.