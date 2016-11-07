CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jury selection is resuming in the federal case a white man on trial for fatally shooting nine black parishioners during a Bible study at a Charleston church last year.
Twenty-two-year-old Dylann Roof is charged with hate crimes, obstruction of religion and other counts in the shootings at Emanuel AME Church. It’s the first of two death penalty trials Roof faces stemming from the shootings.
Beginning Monday, 516 potential jurors will report back to the courthouse to be individually questioned by the judge. When 70 qualified jurors are picked, attorneys will be able to use strikes to dismiss those they don’t want.
Twelve jurors and six alternates will eventually be seated. The process could take several weeks. Court officials say opening statements may not begin until after Thanksgiving.
