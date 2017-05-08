TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jury selection has begun in the first-degree manslaughter trial of a white Oklahoma police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man last year.
About 70 prospective jurors are being asked how much they already know about the high-profile case and whether they can be impartial.
Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby is accused of using excessive force when she shot 40-year-old Terence Crutcher in September. Prosecutors say Crutcher had his hands in the air and wasn’t combative.
Shelby says she shot Crutcher out of fear because she thought he was reaching into his SUV for a gun. There was no gun in the vehicle.
If she’s convicted, Shelby could face from four years to life in prison.
