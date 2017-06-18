PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia’s top prosecutor is set to go on trial on corruption charges.

Jury selection gets underway on Monday in federal court in Philadelphia.

District Attorney Seth Williams is accused of taking bribes in exchange for legal favors.

Prosecutors say Williams accepted gifts such as an all-inclusive vacation to the Dominican Republic, a couch and a Jaguar convertible from two separate business owners between 2010 and 2015. They say Williams leveraged his connections as the city’s top prosecutor to intervene in legal matters on the businessmen’s behalf.

The 50-year-old, two-term Democrat has denied any wrongdoing. He will not seek a third term as district attorney.

Williams previously served as the city’s inspector general and was responsible for investigating corruption and misconduct.