CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jury selection begins Monday in the murder trial of a white former police officer charged with shooting an unarmed black motorist in April 2015.
The incident came to light — and shocked a nation — after a bystander recorded it on cellphone video.
The jury being chosen in Charleston this week will have to decide if former North Charleston officer Michael Slager is guilty of murder in the death of Walter Scott. The encounter began when Slager pulled Scott over for a broken taillight.
Slager’s attorney says there is more to the incident than the brief video of the shooting. Attorney Andy Savage says other parts of the video show a fight between the two men and a struggle over the officer’s Taser.
Most Read Stories
- Look honestly at why your boyfriend hasn’t told his parents about you | Dear Carolyn
- Dante Pettis’ punt return, late defensive stand give Huskies a 31-24 win over Utah
- Live updates: Washington at Utah | No. 4 Huskies face big test against No. 17 Utes
- UW's Chris Petersen on Huskies' 31-24 victory at Utah: 'This to me is the real football — real Pac-12 football' WATCH
- Ballot catch-up: Your guide to the candidates and issues
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.