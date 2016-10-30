CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jury selection begins Monday in the murder trial of a white former police officer charged with shooting an unarmed black motorist in April 2015.

The incident came to light — and shocked a nation — after a bystander recorded it on cellphone video.

The jury being chosen in Charleston this week will have to decide if former North Charleston officer Michael Slager is guilty of murder in the death of Walter Scott. The encounter began when Slager pulled Scott over for a broken taillight.

Slager’s attorney says there is more to the incident than the brief video of the shooting. Attorney Andy Savage says other parts of the video show a fight between the two men and a struggle over the officer’s Taser.