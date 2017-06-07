WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A jury of three women and three men will decide whether a newlywed bride tried to hire a hit man to kill her husband.
The West Palm Beach, Florida, jury that will hear the case against 34-year-old Dalia Dippolito was finalized Wednesday. The panel was chosen from a pool of 300 prospects over four days.
Opening statements in her third trial are expected Thursday. The case drew national attention when a video of her alleged 2009 solicitation to an undercover police officer went viral and was shown on the television show “Cops.”
A 2011 conviction and 20-year sentence were overturned on appeal. A retrial last fall ended with a hung jury.
Most Read Stories
- No escape for priced-out Seattleites: Home prices set record for an hour’s drive in every direction
- The Evergreen State College: No safety, no learning, no future | Editorial
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- Seattle will tax sugary soda — but not diet
- Don’t fear Washington state’s only rattlesnake — get to know it, biologist urges WATCH
The trial is expected to take about two weeks.