LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury has resumed deliberations in the trial of six men who had assault-style weapons during a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy’s ranch in April 2014.
Jurors spent a full day at work Monday before sending questions to the judge that appeared to suggest they may not reach a unanimous verdict for each defendant.
The judge responded with a note that they should continue deliberating.
Each defendant faces 10 charges including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, extortion, obstruction, weapon violations and conspiracy.
Most Read Stories
- Arcan Cetin, man accused of killing 5 in Cascade Mall shooting, dies in jail
- Boeing plans hundreds of layoff notices for engineers this week
- Former Seattle Mayor Mike McGinn to run against incumbent Ed Murray VIEW
- I-5 repaving starts this week: 3 years, 22 miles, ‘some rough commutes’
- With thousands of pedestrians, why are vehicles allowed on Seattle’s Pike Place?
Each could face more than 50 years in prison if he’s found guilty of crimes of violence.
The standoff near Bunkerville was seen as a victory by states’ rights advocates who want to wrest control of Western rangeland from the federal government.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.