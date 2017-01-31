MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A jury has resumed deliberating in the murder trial of a man who shot a Memphis police officer during a raid on his home.

Treveno Campbell faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Officer Martoiya Lang.

The 25-year-old Campbell also is accused of the attempted murder of five other officers who broke through his door while searching for another man on Dec. 14, 2012.

Campbell says he was sound asleep before the raid and thought his home was being invaded by criminals. The 12-person jury also could convict him of lesser charges, including manslaughter or reckless homicide.

Lang, a 32-year-old mother of four, was the first female police officer killed in the line of duty in Memphis.