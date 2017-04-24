LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury has resumed deliberations in the trial of six men who brought assault-style weapons to a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy’s ranch in April 2014.
A court official says jurors began deliberations again Monday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.
So far, the eight women and four men have spent three full days and two half days going over the evidence.
Trial took two months, and the six defendants face 10 charges each, including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, extortion, obstruction, weapon violations and conspiracy.
Most Read Stories
- New wife feels sting of inheritance-plan snub | Dear Carolyn
- Seattle’s March for Science draws thousands on Earth Day — including a Nobel Prize winner WATCH
- Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Corn on the Cob with Charred Lime Crema
- Cowlitz Tribe opening $510M casino complex they hope will draw 4.5M visitors VIEW
- ‘It was humiliating’: Former staffers say Gig Harbor lawmaker prone to ‘screaming fits’
No shots were fired and the cattle were released after the standoff near Bunkerville.
The outcome was seen as a victory by states’ rights advocates who oppose federal control of rangeland in the West.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.