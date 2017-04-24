LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury has resumed deliberations in the trial of six men who brought assault-style weapons to a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy’s ranch in April 2014.

A court official says jurors began deliberations again Monday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.

So far, the eight women and four men have spent three full days and two half days going over the evidence.

Trial took two months, and the six defendants face 10 charges each, including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, extortion, obstruction, weapon violations and conspiracy.

No shots were fired and the cattle were released after the standoff near Bunkerville.

The outcome was seen as a victory by states’ rights advocates who oppose federal control of rangeland in the West.