CINCINNATI (AP) — Attorneys are expected to start questioning prospective jurors for the murder retrial of a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist in Cincinnati.

Potential jurors answered questionnaires for the prosecution and defense to review before efforts begin Tuesday to seat a jury in the retrial of former University of Cincinnati officer Ray Tensing.

The questions to jurors haven’t been made public. But in the first trial they asked about topics such as racial attitudes and experience with police.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) has voiced determination to keep the case in Cincinnati. News organizations are challenging her media restrictions.

Tensing testified he feared for his life when Samuel DuBose (doo-BOHZ’) tried to drive away during a 2015 traffic stop. The first trial jury hung in November.