BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The jury in the trial of a Georgia man charged with murder after his toddler son died in the back of a hot SUV is going to get to look at the vehicle first-hand.

News outlets report Cobb County Superior Court Judge Mary Staley Clark approved the plan Wednesday. Defendant Justin Ross Harris’ attorneys called the viewing unnecessary, but the judge agreed with a prosecution motion to give the jury a better sense of the SUV’s dimensions.

The jury is expected to view the Hyundai Tucson on Thursday with its doors opened and closed. They won’t be allowed to touch it.

Harris is accused of intentionally killing his 22-month-old son in June 2014 by leaving him in the car in suburban Atlanta, where he moved to from Alabama in 2012.