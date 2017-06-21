CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurors are returning Thursday for a fourth day of deliberations in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who shot an unarmed black motorist.

They have deliberated for about 18 hours since getting the case Monday.

Ray Tensing’s first trial ended in a hung jury last November after about 25 hours of deliberations over four days on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

The 27-year-old Tensing says he feared for his life in 2015 when 43-year-old Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop over a missing front license plate. Prosecutors say Tensing had no reason to shoot him.