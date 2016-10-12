BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal jury has awarded creditors in the bankruptcy of a Montana resort for the ultra-rich a $9 million judgment against the wife of the resort’s founder.

The verdict against Jessica Ferguson was released Wednesday by U.S. District Court in Seattle. Ferguson is the wife of Tim Blixseth, who founded the posh Yellowstone Club near Big Sky that went bankrupt in 2008.

Creditors represented by the Yellowstone Club Liquidating Trust argued that Blixseth transferred a jet, two yachts and a mansion to Ferguson in a fraudulent attempt to shield his assets.

The trust has received prior court judgments against Blixseth totaling more than $500 million.

Ferguson’s attorney, Paul Brain, declined to say if she will appeal.

The Yellowstone Club emerged from bankruptcy in 2009 under new ownership.