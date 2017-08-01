DALLAS (AP) — A Texas jury has awarded a wedding photographer more than $1 million after determining a newly married couple unhappy with her work launched a social media campaign to post falsehoods about her.
The Dallas County jury found Friday that the campaign against Andrea Polito amounted to defamation. The campaign included the couple taking their complaint to Dallas news stations.
The jury unanimously found the couple acted of out malice in targeting Polito in 2015.
Polito said in her lawsuit that the couple repeatedly asked that their wedding photos be forwarded to them but the contract stipulated that they first submit an order form for their wedding album. The cover photo for the album can cost in excess of $125.
The lawsuit contends the ensuing negative publicity “destroyed” Polito’s business.