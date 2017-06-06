CINCINNATI (AP) — The judge expects a jury to be seated soon for the retrial of a white former police officer charged with murder in the 2015 death of a black unarmed motorist.
Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) said Tuesday that she thinks a jury will be seated Wednesday. If there’s time, the jurors will be taken to the scene where Ray Tensing shot Sam DuBose in 2015.
First, there likely will be more questioning of prospective jurors by attorneys.
Tensing was a University of Cincinnati officer when he says he feared for his life as DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop near campus. His first trial ended in a hung jury last November.
Most Read Stories
- 'New external threat information' cancels classes again Monday at The Evergreen State College
- Telemarketers, debt collectors fight to bypass ringtone on cellphones
- Seattle will tax sugary soda — but not diet
- In Seattle, is it now taboo to be friends with a Republican? | Danny Westneat
- Mercer Island man believed dead after fall through snow at Aasgard Pass
There were six white men, four white women and two black women on that jury.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.