LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury is back at work in the trial of six men who brought assault-style weapons to a standoff that stopped government agents from rounding up cattle near Cliven Bundy’s ranch in April 2014.
A court official says jurors began deliberations at 8 a.m. Thursday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.
The jury deliberated about three hours last week, and spent full days together Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
Trial took two months, and each defendant faces 10 charges including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, extortion, obstruction, weapon violations and conspiracy.
No shots were fired in the standoff near Bunkerville before the roundup was abandoned.
The outcome was seen as a victory by states’ rights advocates who oppose federal control of vast rangelands in the West.
