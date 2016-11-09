CINCINNATI (AP) — Jurors are set to resume deliberations in the murder trial of a white former police officer who said he feared for his life before fatally shooting an unarmed black man during a traffic stop in Ohio last year.

Hamilton County Judge Megan Shanahan sequestered the jurors Wednesday night, telling them that they would resume deliberating Thursday morning.

Prosecutors want them to conclude that now-fired University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing “purposely” killed Sam DuBose. Jurors also have the option of convicting him of voluntary manslaughter, meaning he killed DuBose in a fit of rage or sudden passion after being provoked.

Tensing testified that he feared he was going to be killed as DuBose tried to drive away.