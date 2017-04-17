LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury in Nevada is deliberating the fate of six men accused of wielding assault-style rifles during cattleman Cliven Bundy’s dispute with federal agents three years ago.
The panel of eight women and four men returns to work Monday, after getting the case Thursday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas.
Each defendant faces 10 charges including threatening and assaulting a federal officer, obstruction, extortion, weapon violations and conspiracy.
Each could face more than 50 years in prison if he’s found guilty of crimes of violence, and more than 100 years on all charges.
Prosecutors cast the standoff as a crime of violence that stopped agents from carrying out lawful court orders to impound Bundy cattle.
Defense attorneys say their clients exercised constitutional rights to protest and bear arms.
