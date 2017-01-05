BOSTON (AP) — A jury has begun deliberating in the federal death penalty trial of a man convicted of carjacking and killing two Massachusetts men and a third man in New Hampshire during a weeklong crime rampage in 2001.
Jurors began deliberating Thursday in the sentencing retrial of Gary Lee Sampson.
Sampson, a drifter from Abington, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to the killings and was sentenced to death in 2003, but a judge later granted him a new sentencing trial.
A new jury has spent the last two months listening to gruesome testimony about the fatal stabbings of 19-year-old Jonathan Rizzo of Kingston and 69-year-old Philip McCloskey of Taunton. They’ve also heard testimony about the killing of Robert “Eli” Whitney in New Hampshire. Sampson received a separate life sentence in Whitney’s murder.
Most Read Stories
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Cold snap ‘locked in,’ snow possible for weekend
- Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman declines to talk to local media, says will only talk to Ed Werder of ESPN
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Seattle-area developer Dargey charged with fraud after collecting $150M from Asian investors
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.