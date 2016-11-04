CLEVELAND (AP) — A man accused of killing three people at a barbershop outside Cleveland has been found guilty of aggravated murder and other charges and could face the death penalty.
The jury returned its verdict Friday and will now decide whether or not to recommend to the judge that 21-year-old Douglas Shine Jr. be sentenced to death. The jury began deliberating Thursday in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Common Pleas Court in Cleveland.
Authorities say Shine walked into a Warrensville Heights barbershop in February 2015 and gunned down employee Walter Lee Barfield, shop owner William Gonzalez and customer Brandon White. Prosecutors say three other people were wounded in a barrage of gunfire from Shine, who held guns in both hands.
Prosecutors say Shine’s primary target was Barfield, a rival gang member.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- Girl’s remains found in concrete-laden tote container in Everett home
- NFL tells Seahawks it blew a few calls in Sunday's loss to Saints
- Political mailer from conservative group tells if you and your neighbors have voted
- Not just mansions anymore: Record number of Seattle-area homes fetching $1 million
Shine had pleaded not guilty.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.