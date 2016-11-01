CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jury selection is entering a second day in the trial of a white former South Carolina police officer charged with murder in the shooting death of an unarmed black motorist.

Michael Slager is charged in the April 2015 death of Walter Scott as he ran from a traffic stop. The case attracted worldwide attention after being captured on dramatic cellphone video by a bystander.

During the first day of the trial, the pool of about 190 potential jurors was whittled down to about 130.

Community leaders are calling for calm and unity as Charleston deals with two high-profile cases with racial overtones.

Jury selection resumes next week in the federal death penalty trial of Dylann Roof, who is white, in the shooting deaths of nine black church members.